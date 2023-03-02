wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Celebrates 21 Years in Wrestling, Barmageddon Renewed By USA Network
Sami Zayn celebrated his 21st anniversary in pro wrestling on Wednesday, and he took to social media to comment. Zayn posted to his Twitter account to reflect on his journey and the last year in particular, writing:
“Today marks my 21st anniversary as a pro wrestler.
My 20th year in the business was somehow my best. It started crazy and it ended crazy, with an incredible range of emotions in between.
Thanks to everyone who came on the ride with me. Lots of love.”
Today marks my 21st anniversary as a pro wrestler.
My 20th year in the business was somehow my best. It started crazy and it ended crazy, with an incredible range of emotions in between.
Thanks to everyone who came on the ride with me. Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/m4X3DVXklF
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 1, 2023
– Deadline reports that USA Network has renewed Barmageddon, which is hosted by Nikki Bella, for a second season. The show, which aired after USA Network in December and January, is executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly and features celebrities doing variations on bar games.
More Trending Stories
- Sonya Deville Arrested in February for Alleged Firearm Possession
- Bruce Prichard Recalls John Cena’s 2008 Royal Rumble Return, Keeping It A Surprise
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber
- MJF Takes Shots at Alberto El Patron, Calls Him an ‘Abuser’ and ‘Drug Addict’