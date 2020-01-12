WWE Set to Announce Next Saudi Arabia Event For February

– WWE is set to announce their next Saudi Arabia event will take place in February. PWInsider reports that the next show in the country is scheduled for February 20th, and that an announcement will be made “shortly.”

This will be WWE’s first show in the country since WWE Crown Jewel, which took place on October 31st, and their fifth as part of their partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority. The WWE shows in the country so far have been:

* Greatest Royal Rumble (April 27, 2018)

* Crown Jewel 2018 (November 2, 2018)

* Super ShowDown (June 7, 2019)

* Crown Jewel 2019 (October 31, 2019)