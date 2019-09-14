WWE News: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Hype Music Festival, Mandy Rose Has Network Pick of the Week

– WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch shared some tweets today hyping up the 2019 Global Citizen Music Festival. They are going to co-host the festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 in Central Park in New York City. You can check out their tweets below.

Want to be the change you wish to see in the world? Stand up and take action with Global Citizen and you could earn free tickets to the 2019 #GlobalCitizen Festival on Sept. 28 in NYC. Download the @GlblCtzn app and get started today: https://t.co/b1z0uRZ0vn #PowerTheMovement — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 13, 2019

Help #PowerTheMovement to end extreme poverty & you could win a pair of tickets to the Global Citizen 2019 music festival in NYC on Sept. 28. Download the Global Citizen app today to start earning points for a chance to see the show in Central Park: https://t.co/vNq1dBd4xe — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 13, 2019

– Mandy Rose has this week’s Network Pick of the Week, with the latest episode of Table For 3. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a Money in the Bank 2017 clip when Baron Corbin won the briefcase. You can check out that clip below.