WWE News: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Hype Music Festival, Mandy Rose Has Network Pick of the Week

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch shared some tweets today hyping up the 2019 Global Citizen Music Festival. They are going to co-host the festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 in Central Park in New York City. You can check out their tweets below.

– Mandy Rose has this week’s Network Pick of the Week, with the latest episode of Table For 3. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a Money in the Bank 2017 clip when Baron Corbin won the briefcase. You can check out that clip below.

