WWE News: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Elton John Film at Clash at the Castle, Adrian Street & Miss Linda Appear, STARDOM Gets Shout-Out

– Seth Rollins paid tribute to Elton John (or the biopic on him) with his ring gear at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins came out with a ring gear inspired by film about the legendary pop/rock singer, and you can see comparison pics between Rollins and the outfit Taron Egerton wore in the Elton John biopic Rocketman below.

It’s worth noting that John never actually wore that exact outfit, which was designed by Rocketman costume designer Julian Day “completely from my head,” as he told The Guardian in 2019.

Seth Rollins with the Elton John Fit. pic.twitter.com/EZLeTfLPO4 — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan2) September 3, 2022

– UK wrestling legends Adrian Street and Miss Linda were in attendance at Clash at the Castle, as you can see from a pic by Triple H below:

You cannot talk about this industry throughout the entire United Kingdom without mentioning the impact of Adrian Street and Miss Linda. Thrilled to have them both here in Cardiff for #WWECastle! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1GczH2Seet — Triple H (@TripleH) September 3, 2022

– STARDOM got a shout-out on the PPV as well, as Fightful notes that Michael Cole mentioned the Asuka, IO SKY, and SKY’s sister Mio Shirai.