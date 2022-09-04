wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Elton John Film at Clash at the Castle, Adrian Street & Miss Linda Appear, STARDOM Gets Shout-Out

September 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

– Seth Rollins paid tribute to Elton John (or the biopic on him) with his ring gear at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins came out with a ring gear inspired by film about the legendary pop/rock singer, and you can see comparison pics between Rollins and the outfit Taron Egerton wore in the Elton John biopic Rocketman below.

It’s worth noting that John never actually wore that exact outfit, which was designed by Rocketman costume designer Julian Day “completely from my head,” as he told The Guardian in 2019.

– UK wrestling legends Adrian Street and Miss Linda were in attendance at Clash at the Castle, as you can see from a pic by Triple H below:

– STARDOM got a shout-out on the PPV as well, as Fightful notes that Michael Cole mentioned the Asuka, IO SKY, and SKY’s sister Mio Shirai.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adrian Street, Miss Linda, Seth Rollins, STARDOM, WWE Clash at the Castle, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading