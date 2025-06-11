wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Hangs Out With AAA Stars Backstage At NXT, IYO SKY Shares Backstage Raw Pics

June 10, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Deadline Shawn Michaels Iron Survivor Image Credit: WWE

– Shawn Michaels got to goof around with the AAA talent backstage at tonight’s NXT. As noted Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., and Octagon Jr. all attended the show and appeared on camera. Michaels shared a video with the stars as you can see below:

– IYO SKY shared some backstage pics with Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Nikki Bella, and Kairi Sane from last night’s Raw on her Twitter account:

