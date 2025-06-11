wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Hangs Out With AAA Stars Backstage At NXT, IYO SKY Shares Backstage Raw Pics
– Shawn Michaels got to goof around with the AAA talent backstage at tonight’s NXT. As noted Psycho Clown, Mr. Iguana, El Hijo De Dr. Wagner Jr., and Octagon Jr. all attended the show and appeared on camera. Michaels shared a video with the stars as you can see below:
We’re proud to welcome @luchalibreaaa to @WWENXT tonight.
International styles. Championship pedigree. Generational pride.
It starts tonight on #WWENXT… and continues this weekend at #Triplemania
TONIGHT 8/7c @TheCW pic.twitter.com/WyAEgLMRih
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 11, 2025
– IYO SKY shared some backstage pics with Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, Nikki Bella, and Kairi Sane from last night’s Raw on her Twitter account:
Phoenix🐦🔥✨#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/XNdbWLzq5f
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) June 10, 2025
