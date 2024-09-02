wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Tells Joe Hendry To Give Him a Call, Axiom & Nathan Frazer On NXT No Mercy WIn
– Shawn Michaels says Joe Hendry has an open offer for another shot after his loss at NXT No Mercy. WWE posted a digital exclusive following Sunday’s PPV which featured Michaels thanking Hendry for his work at the PPV, where he came up short against Ethan Page. Michaels praised Hendry’s work and said that any time he wanted another chance to give him a call:
What’s next for Joe Hendry? 👀#NXTNoMercy pic.twitter.com/AHg7t5NdHh
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2024
– WWE also posted a digital exclusive with Nathan Frazer and Axiom talking about their NXT Tag Team Championship win. Frazer acknowledged they need to work on their communication skills, but said they’re still the best team in the world:
