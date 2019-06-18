WWE News: Sheamus Shows Off Physique, 205 Live Preview, More

– Sheamus is looked jacked in a new social media photo. The Celtic Warrior has not wrestled since the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 35. There is no word yet on when he will return to the ring.

Avatar App Check in: weight 229lbs & lean. To get the app go here: https://t.co/yL3KsGmBXh pic.twitter.com/HJAYUz932t — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 18, 2019

– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s 205 Live:

Who is Tony Nese’s challenger?

Last week on WWE 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick announced a Fatal 4-Way Match between Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Oney Lorcan to determine who would challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese at WWE Stomping Grounds. Following a breathtaking and often chaotic battle, Tozawa and Gulak pinned each other at the same time. In the aftermath of the referee’s three-count, confusion reigned as both Superstars were declared victorious. As a result, Maverick – still on the hunt for 24/7 Champion R-Truth – would be faced with a major decision. Who will challenge The Premier Athlete? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Go behind the scenes of NXT TV on the road.