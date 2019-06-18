wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Shows Off Physique, 205 Live Preview, More

June 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Sheamus is looked jacked in a new social media photo. The Celtic Warrior has not wrestled since the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 35. There is no word yet on when he will return to the ring.

– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s 205 Live:

Who is Tony Nese’s challenger?
Last week on WWE 205 Live, General Manager Drake Maverick announced a Fatal 4-Way Match between Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo and Oney Lorcan to determine who would challenge WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese at WWE Stomping Grounds.

Following a breathtaking and often chaotic battle, Tozawa and Gulak pinned each other at the same time. In the aftermath of the referee’s three-count, confusion reigned as both Superstars were declared victorious. As a result, Maverick – still on the hunt for 24/7 Champion R-Truth – would be faced with a major decision.

Who will challenge The Premier Athlete? Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Go behind the scenes of NXT TV on the road.

