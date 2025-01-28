WWE News: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Face Off On Hot Ones: Versus, Triple H Takes Pic With Kai Cenat

– Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in a battle of hot sauce tolerance on Hot Ones: Versus. First We Feast released the episode on Tuesday featuring the two WWE stars, which you can see below.

The episode is described as follows:

WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been battling in the squared circle for over 20 years. But today, these best friends will have two choices: Tell the truth, or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Whoever eats the most wings, loses! From Sheamus’s most embarrassing Triple H story to Drew’s favorite serial killer to study, these two will either need to be honest or go head-to-head with the Wings of Death. Will Drew apologize to CM Punk? Who will win a round of darts? Tune in to an all-new episode of Hot Ones Versus, and see who takes home the golden chicken wing trophy!

– Triple H shared a photo from last night’s Raw with Kai Cenat, writing:

“Life long fan

Make an entrance in front of a sold-out crowd in ATL

Get invited to the #RoyalRumble by @PatMcAfeeShow Not a bad time for your first live #WWERaw @KaiCenat!!”