WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura To Corner UFC Fighter This Weekend, Asuka Gives Post-Surgery Update

– Shinsuke Nakamura is set to corner Rei Tsuruya in the latter’s UFC debut this weekend. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account on Friday to note that he’ll be part of Tsuruya’s support team at UFC 303, writing:

“Rei Tsuruya @mma_rei is making his UFC debut this weekend. Your support means the world to us. I’ll be in his corner as part of his support team.”

– Asuka posted a video to her YouTube giving fans an update on her recovery from knee surgery: