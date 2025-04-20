– Here are the full results and winners for the WWE Slammy Awards 2025:

* Male Superstar of the Year: Cody Rhodes

* Female Superstar of the Year: Liv Morgan

* Match of the Year: (TIE) Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (WrestleMania XL) & Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk (Hell in a Cell, Bad Blood 2024)

* WTF Moment of the Year: The Wyatt Sicks for their truly WTF debut

* OMG Moment of the Year: John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes

* Tag Team of the Year: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

* Rivalry of the Year: Drew McIntyre & CM Punk

* Social Star of the Year: Drew McIntyre

* Breakout Superstar of the Year: Stephanie Vaquer

* NXT Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez

* Entrance of the Year: Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL)

* Faction of the Year: The OG Bloodline

* Most Aura: Jey Uso

* Villain of the Year: Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

* Mic Drop of the Year: Cody Rhodes tells The Rock “Go F*** Yourself!”

The WWE Slammy Awards 2025: The Fans Choice Awards were held live earlier this morning at WWE World in Las Vegas. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also made appearances as a presenter, using all of his personas: Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack.

Also, the Secret Hervice’s Piper Niven attempted to rob the Social Star of the Year award from Drew McIntyre after Chelsea Green lost. You can view those clips and the full award presentation below:

The Slammy Award for Entrance of the Year goes to… 🏆 @CodyRhodes at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/NY3esqvNAD — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

The Slammy Award for Breakout Superstar of the Year goes to… 🏆 @Steph_Vaquer pic.twitter.com/D8wJQUC77d — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

The Slammy Award for Social Star of the Year goes to…. 🏆 @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/QTKJmfSoKw — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

The Slammy Award for Rivalry of the Year goes to… 🏆 CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre pic.twitter.com/5vmuCWuFJJ — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

The Slammy Award for OMG Moment of the Year goes to… 🏆 John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes pic.twitter.com/opp5L0quJ1 — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

The Slammy Award for WTF Moment of the Year goes to… 🏆 The Wyatt Sicks for their truly WTF debut pic.twitter.com/sXO1FZdl0L — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

The Slammy Award for Match of the Year is a tie between: 🏆 Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns: WrestleMania XL 🏆 Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell Match: Bad Blood 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zpscq0xJve — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

The Slammy Award for Female Superstar of the Year goes to… 🏆 Liv Morgan pic.twitter.com/F4fOY2oenb — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025