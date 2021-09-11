wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown at MSG Delivers Highest Grossing SD Gate of All Time
September 11, 2021 | Posted by
– According to journalist Ariel Helwani, last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which saw WWE return to the Madison Square Garden in New York City, gave WWE its highest-grossing SmackDown gate in history. This was not just for the city of New York, but for any city ever for SmackDown, which has been on the air since 1999.
During last night’s broadcast, WWE announced a live attendance of 14,425 people. Per WWE, the show was a sellout.
Last night’s WWE Smackdown at MSG produced the highest grossest Smackdown gate of all time, per sources. Not just in NY. Of any city ever for any SD. (Smackdown has been around for 20 years.)
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 11, 2021
