wrestling / News

WWE Smackdown Live Results in Helsinki 5.10.19: New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, More

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Smackdown

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Helsinki, Finland on Friday, with a New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn.

* Carmella and R-Truth defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade.

* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics retained over Asuka and Kairi Sane.

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Matt Hardy.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens via disqualification to set up the main event.

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

House Show, Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading