WWE Smackdown Live Results in Helsinki 5.10.19: New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, More

May 10, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Helsinki, Finland on Friday, with a New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn.

* Carmella and R-Truth defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade.

* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi.

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics retained over Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Can confirm that @KairiSaneWWE's Elbow Drop looks just as gorgeous live as it does on TV! #WWEHelsinki pic.twitter.com/58QboeQ3eO — Heikki (@NastyYaffa) May 10, 2019

* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Matt Hardy.

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens via disqualification to set up the main event.

#WWEHelsinki Was awesome. Everything I had hoped for and more. I can finally die happy. pic.twitter.com/9ZFsEZdE4m — Lauri Ahonen (@Larrys_Castle) May 10, 2019

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.