wrestling / News
WWE Smackdown Live Results in Helsinki 5.10.19: New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, More
– WWE held a Smackdown-branded live event in Helsinki, Finland on Friday, with a New Day vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens main event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Xavier Woods defeated Sami Zayn.
* Carmella and R-Truth defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade.
#WWEHelsinki pic.twitter.com/G1Klpdprxl
— Barbas in Untouchables (@octoboir) May 10, 2019
@RonKillings & @CarmellaWWE vs. @AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE #WWE #WWEHelsinki pic.twitter.com/A318ZBMdGA
— Kristian (@TheKrizski) May 10, 2019
* Charlotte Flair defeated Naomi.
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan retained over The Usos and Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat.
#WWEHelsinki pic.twitter.com/rSXBFdnlMx
— Barbas in Untouchables (@octoboir) May 10, 2019
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics retained over Asuka and Kairi Sane.
#WWEHelsinki pic.twitter.com/aC6A6XZbE6
— Barbas in Untouchables (@octoboir) May 10, 2019
Looking IIconic in #WWEHelsinki @PeytonRoyceWWE @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/A68oIvHoxO
— B82 (@iiconicstuff) May 10, 2019
Can confirm that @KairiSaneWWE's Elbow Drop looks just as gorgeous live as it does on TV! #WWEHelsinki pic.twitter.com/58QboeQ3eO
— Heikki (@NastyYaffa) May 10, 2019
* WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe retained over Matt Hardy.
Thank you for a DELIGHTFUL night, #WWEHelsinki! pic.twitter.com/0G3VPVE27H
— Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 10, 2019
* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retained over Kevin Owens via disqualification to set up the main event.
#WWEHelsinki Was awesome. Everything I had hoped for and more. I can finally die happy. pic.twitter.com/9ZFsEZdE4m
— Lauri Ahonen (@Larrys_Castle) May 10, 2019
* The New Day’s Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
New Day Rocks! #wwehelsinki #WWE #NewDayRocks @XavierWoodsPhD @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/va6SxGREtJ
— David (@Davides1984) May 10, 2019
#wwelive #WWEHelsinki pic.twitter.com/nHO28uFLdA
— Janne Järvinen (@Puolikasihminen) May 10, 2019
