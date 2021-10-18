WWE Smackdown Moving To FS1 On October 29, Talking Smack Confirmed For FS1

It was reported yesterday that WWE was set to air Talking Smack on Friday nights on FS1. Fightful reports that on October 29, Smackdown will move to FS1 due to FOX covering Game 3 of the World Series. The report also confirms that Talking Smack will air immediately after on the same network.

Talking Smack is usually available on Peacock, but WWE made a similar move last year when the show was moved due to the World Series.