UPDATED: WWE Smackdown Went Off The Air Shortly After It Started For International Viewers

UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the situation after a power outage caused Smackdown to go off the air for international viewers. It will air as normal in the United States. There are also plans to retape the segment between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

The talent was made aware of the problems when they happened and Orton attempted to kill time by talking to the crowd. After that, his song played as he walked around meeting fans. 25 minutes after the problems started, Cody Rhodes came out and the screens began to work. Carmelo Hayes came out in street clothes to interrupt, then got a Cross Rhodes. It lasted over half an hour overall.

Original: PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is currently airing on Netflix internationally, or rather, it was airing. Fans noted that the show went off the air not long after it started. It was believed that Netflix lost the transmission, but the real reason is that the power went out in Riyadh. This caused problems for WWE production, including the control room and the gorilla position. It went off during the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton segment.

Since WWE lost power, thatmeant they couldn’t control any elements of the show. The show eventually came back on the air, with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett acknowledging the issues. WWE stopped the show after the incident happened.