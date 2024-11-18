WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Take Hit From Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

WWE Smackdown got KO’d in the ratings opposite Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul on Friday. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.43 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.418 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 31.9% and 19.7% respectively from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and audience of 1.536 million.

The demo rating and audience were the lowest of the USA Network era, below the previous nadir of a 0.42 and 1.378 million for the October 18th episode. Friday’s show was of course up against the Tyson vs. Paul event on Netflix, which drew a high of 60 million viewers per Netflix for the main event (which aired after Smackdown ended). Specific numbers for the fights opposite Smackdown have not been revealed; the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight was also after Smackdown and drew 50 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.596 demo rating and 2.107 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.600 demo rating and 2.269 million for the same point in 2023.