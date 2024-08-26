WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Four-Week Low, Viewership Down

WWE Smackdown’s rating and viewership slipped last week, with the demo rating hitting a four-week low. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.050 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 8.2% and 9.0% respectively from the previous week’s 0.61 demo rating and audience of 2.252 million.

The episode marked the lowest demo rating for the show since the July 26th episode scored a 0.52, while the viewership was the worst since the June 14th episode had 1.959 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.646 demo rating and 2.299 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.605 demo rating and 2.297 million for the same point in 2023.