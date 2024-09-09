WWE Smackdown Rating Drops In Final Fox Airing Opposite NFL, AEW Collision

WWE Smackdown’s final rating and audience on Fox was heavily down opposite the NFL and AEW Collision. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 15.1% and 13.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.53 demo rating and audience of 2.054 million.

The episode marked the lowest demo rating for an original episode of show on Fox since the August 12th, 2022 episode scored a 0.44, while the viewership was the lowest for an original episode on Fox in the show’s history. The show was up head-to-head against an airing of AEW Collision as well as a Peacock airing of the NFL International Series game between the Packers and Eagles. The NFL game averaged 14.2 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.637 demo rating and 2.277 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.604 demo rating and 2.296 million for the same point in 2023.