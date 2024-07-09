– Programming Insider has the viewership and ratings numbers for last Friday’s WWE SmackDown. The July 5 episode was the go-home show before WWE Money in the Bank 2024 on Saturday.

Last Friday’s show averaged 2.256 million viewers. Viewership held steady from the previous week, which drew an identical viewership figure. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown drew a 0.66 rating, which is also identical to the previous week.

SmackDown’s main competition was the ABC interview with President Joe Biden. The program topped the ratings and viewership for Friday primetime broadcast programming with a 0.70 rating in the key demo, and 8.578 million viewers.