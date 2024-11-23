– WWE filmed another edition of Friday Night SmackDown at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah last night, which will air next week. This will be the go-home episode before WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Here are the spoiler results, via PWInsider:

* On WWE Speed, Zelina Vega picked up a win over Chelsea Green.

* For the WWE Women’s US Title Tournament, Michin won the Triple Threat Match against Piper Niven and Lash Legend, who replaced Jade Cargill. Cargill was taken out of the match due to her beatdown backstage that aired this week. Green came out to the ring with Piper and attacked Michin after the match. B-Fab later came out to make the save and ran off Green.

* Shinsuke Nakamura beat Andrade with the Kinshasa. Nakamura reportedly had an updated version of entrance music. Knight attempted to attack Nakamura, but Nakamura sprayed him in the eyes with the black mist.

* Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes picked up a win over Carmelo Hayes using the Cross Rhodes.

* The women’s WarGames match competitors (Bianca Belair, Naomi, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley) came out to hype the match. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae came out next in an attempt to create dissension with their opponents. They pointed out that Jade Cargill got attacked and now Bayley has a slot on the team. All 10 women then started brawling, and security and agents came out to break it up.

* Jacob Fatu defeated Jey Uso using a Springboard Moonsault to win the advantage for the men’s WarGames match.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown will air on Friday, November 29 on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.