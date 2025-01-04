wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Uses Sponsored Ring Mat Before WWE Smackdown

January 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE had a sponsored ring mat out before this week’s episode of Smackdown, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Friday afternoon before the show there was a black mat out in the ring that featured a Fortnite logo where the Prime logo has previously been, a Riyadh Season logo in two corners and Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer in the other two.

The report notes that there were also two Cricket Wireless logos, one Netflix logo and a Snickers logo. The report notes that it was intimated that it would be used for Raw, though that is not confirmed.

WWE used a new blue ring mat on tonight’s Smackdown.

