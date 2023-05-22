WWE News: Stars Set To Appear on E! Game Show, New Day On Celebrity Prank Wars

– Several WWE stars are set to appear on E!’s game show Celebrity Game Face this week. E! announced that The Miz, Maryse, Corey Graves, Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Bliss’ husband Ryan Cabrera will appear on the show Thursday at 9 PM ET. The episode is described as follows:

Couples from the WWE: The Miz and Maryse, Carmella and Corey Graves, and Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera enjoy a night of fun and games.

.@mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin give a whole new meaning to the word STUNT 📸💥 Catch this #WWE power couple on #CelebrityGameFace this Thursday at 9/8c on E! pic.twitter.com/eu8GzXG0Cw — E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) May 22, 2023

– The New Day are also set to appear on E! this week, appearing on Celebrity Prank Wars on Thursday at 10 PM ET: