WWE News: Stars Reveal Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands

– Several WWE stars are Swifties and Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and more revealed their favorite Taylor Swift songs. You can see the video below of Jackie Redmond interviewing WWE stars to determine which are fans of the pop star in honor of Swift’s 34th birthday. Chelsea Green, The Miz, Nikki Cross, Dominik Mysterio, R-Truth, Piper Niven, and the aforementioned Rhodes and Lynch named favorite songs while Damian Priest, Nia Jax and Jey Uso did not:

Introducing: WWE SWIFTIES 🐍🙌🏻 In honor of Taylor Swifts birthday, I went on the hunt to find out which WWE Superstars are true Swifties! Just call me The People’s Reporter. 😌@wwe #wweraw #TaylorSwift #tarlorswiftbirthday @taylorswift #wwe pic.twitter.com/nWcM3DFTDn — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) December 13, 2023

– The latest episode of Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze’s “Battle of the Brands” WWE 2K23 video is online, and you can see it below: