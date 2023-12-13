wrestling / News

WWE News: Stars Reveal Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs, Latest UpUpDownDown Battle of the Brands

December 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Several WWE stars are Swifties and Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch and more revealed their favorite Taylor Swift songs. You can see the video below of Jackie Redmond interviewing WWE stars to determine which are fans of the pop star in honor of Swift’s 34th birthday. Chelsea Green, The Miz, Nikki Cross, Dominik Mysterio, R-Truth, Piper Niven, and the aforementioned Rhodes and Lynch named favorite songs while Damian Priest, Nia Jax and Jey Uso did not:

– The latest episode of Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze’s “Battle of the Brands” WWE 2K23 video is online, and you can see it below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Taylor Swift, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading