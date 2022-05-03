wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Austin Quizzes Cody Rhodes Ahead of Broken Skull Sessions, Full 2018 Backlash Match
May 3, 2022
– Cody Rhodes is the guest on the latest Broken Skull Sessions releasing this Friday, and Steve Austin quizzed Rhodes ahead of the episode. You can see the video below, in which Austin asks Rhodes rapid-fire questions including his favorite TV show, WWE match, fast food burger, Zelda game and more:
30 seconds on the clock. Let's see how many questions @CodyRhodes can answer!
And don't forget to stream the latest episode of @steveaustinBSR's #BrokenSkullSessions with The American Nightmare this Friday exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/MqyDi1Usfs
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 3, 2022
– WWE posted the following full match from Backlash 2018 featuring Seth Rollins vs. The Miz:
