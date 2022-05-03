wrestling / News

WWE News: Steve Austin Quizzes Cody Rhodes Ahead of Broken Skull Sessions, Full 2018 Backlash Match

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes Broken Skull Sessions Steve Austin Image Credit: WWE

– Cody Rhodes is the guest on the latest Broken Skull Sessions releasing this Friday, and Steve Austin quizzed Rhodes ahead of the episode. You can see the video below, in which Austin asks Rhodes rapid-fire questions including his favorite TV show, WWE match, fast food burger, Zelda game and more:

– WWE posted the following full match from Backlash 2018 featuring Seth Rollins vs. The Miz:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Cody Rhodes, Steve Austin, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading