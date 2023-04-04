WWE Stock Closes At Nearly Four-Year High, Vince’s McMahon’s New Worth

WWE’s stock closed at the highest point in nearly four years on Monday after the company’s sale to Endeavor was announced yesterday. The stock closed at $97.23 on Tuesday, up a massive $7.93 (8.88%) from the previous closing price. That makes it the stock’s highest point since April 24th, 2019 when it closed at $98.50. The stock has slipped a bit in after-hours trading, down $0.28 as of this writing to $96.95.

According to Forbes’ updating profile, Vince McMahon made $198 million today on the stock rising and is now worth $3.1 billion. His all-time high worth is $3.2 million back in 2019.