WWE Studios and Paramount Pictures Delay Rumble Animated Movie to January 2021
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Deadline reports reports that Paramount Pictures and WWE Studios have pushed back the release date for the upcoming animated feature, Rumble. It’s been moved back to January 29, 2021 from its original July 31, 2020 release date.
The January release date was originally set to see the release of a new Rugrats animated movie. However, that project has been taken off the schedule for unknown reasons, and the WWE Studios picture was moved there as a result.
Rumble is set in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport, and the monsters are the top Superstar athletes. Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan and WWE stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are set to lead the voice cast for the picture.
