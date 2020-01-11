WWE Superstars Appear To Support John Cena At Dolittle Premiere

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were on hand to lend their support to John Cena at the premiere of Dolittle, which happened today at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. Cena voices a polar bear named Yoshi in the film. The cast also includes Robert Downey Jr., Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, and Octavia Spencer.

Cena wrote: “Great to join together the magic of cinema and the magic of @WWE together today at the #DolittleMovie premiere. U can C it in theaters THIS Friday!”

Lynch replied: “Last January you came and supported me, it was my pleasure to do the same. Thank you, John.”

Great to join together the magic of cinema and the magic of @WWE together today at the #DolittleMovie premiere. U can C it in theaters THIS Friday! @RobertDowneyJr @WWERollins @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/8gldSVzlMq — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 11, 2020