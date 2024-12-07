wrestling / News
WWE Tag Team Championships Change Hands On Smackdown
We have new WWE Tag Team Champions following his week’s episode of Smackdown. DIY defeated the Motor City Machine Guns to capture the title on Friday’s show to win the titles. The two pretended to be at odds with each other and Tomasso Ciampa tossed distracted the referee, which allowed Johnny Gargano to low blow Chris Sabin. Gargano then superkicked Shelly, and they hit Sabin with their finish for the win and titles.
This marks DIY’s second run with the titles; they previously held the championships for 28 days in July. The Machine Guns’ title reign ends at 43 days.
.@CiampaWWE and @JohnnyGargano were not playing fair 😳#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/e1wtc3MPuP
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2024
DIY ARE THE NEW TAG CHAMPS #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Xspu0JXu9U
— s e t h (@futurafreesky) December 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls WWE Internally Seeing SmackDown As The B-Show To Raw
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE NXT Is Relying Too Heavily on Finishes With Interference
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’