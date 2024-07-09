wrestling / News

WWE News: Takeshi Morishima Tryout Matches On YouTube, New Rhea Ripley Merchandise

July 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Takeshi Morishima WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has released some little-known wrestling gems to YouTube in Takeshi Morishima’s tryout matches. The WWE Vault YouTube channel posted the video of Morishima’s tryout matches in 2008 against Jamie Noble and Charlie Haas. You can see the video below.

Morishima, a former three-time GHC Heavyweight Champion and ROH World Champion, retired in 2015.

– WWE has released a new T-Shirt for Rhea Ripley following her return on lasty night’s Raw:

