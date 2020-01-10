WWE Talent Allegedly Spread False Story About Tony Khan Buying AEW Tickets

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a story from Dave Meltzer in which he was asked about a specific incident involving AEW President Tony Khan, which was allegedly spread by talent in WWE.

According to Meltzer, he and Fumi Saito took part in an international documentary on professional wrestling, which has also interviewed people from WWE. Meltzer noted that he blocked the director after he was asked if it was true that Khan bought all the tickets for AEW’s first-day sold out events to make it look like the product was hot. In other words, the fast ticket sales and early sellouts, according to the story, were due to AEW buying their own tickets. The story, which Meltzer says is false, was said to have come from people in WWE. It was either spread from within WWE talent or told to WWE talent by someone in the company.