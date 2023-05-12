WWE To Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until May 31

WWE has announced that it will adjourn its Annual Meeting of Stockholders until the end of the month. The event is scheduled for May 18 at 1 PM ET and once it is over, it will be immediately adjourned until May 31 at 1 PM ET. The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023, will be adjourned immediately after it is convened until 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The record date will remain March 21, 2023 and shareholders of record as of the record date will continue to be entitled to vote at the reconvened Annual Meeting. Shareholders who have previously cast their votes do not need to vote again. Shareholders of record on the record date may virtually attend the reconvened meeting, including to vote and/or submit questions during the meeting. Prior to and during the pendency of the adjourned Annual Meeting, shareholders holding shares as of the record date, who have not yet voted, are encouraged to vote by Internet prior to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.