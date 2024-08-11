wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Shares Pic With Lou Ferrigno, Top 10 LA Knight Moments

August 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H Image Credit: WWE

– Triple H shared a photo with the original Incredible Hulk in Lou Ferrigno. The WWE creative head posted the photo to Twitter from Smackdown, writing:

“Good to see my friend, the “Incredible” Lou Ferrigno, at #SmackDown tonight. A true legend in the bodybuilding world and on the silver screen.”

– WWE posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at LA Knight’s best moments:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

LA Knight, Lou Ferrigno, Triple H, WWE Top 10, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading