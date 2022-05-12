WWE UK Broadcast TV Home BT Sport Part of New Joint Venture With Warner Bros. Discovery

– Deadline reports that AEW broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group are forming a 50-50 joint venture to create a new premium sports offering in the UK and Ireland regions. As a result of the deal, Warner Bros. Discovery will take control of the operating businesses of both BT Sport and Eurosport UK. BT Sport also happens to be the WWE broadcast TV home for the UK.

The deal will reportedly merge the content offerings of BT Sport and Eurosport UK. Other premium sports offerings in the portfolio include UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League, Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, UFC, the Olympic Games, and more.

For now, both Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group will, under the pact, directly contribute, sub-license or deliver the benefit for their sports rights and existing distribution agreements in the UK and Ireland. Once the transaction is completed, all the production and operational assets of BT Sport will then transfer over to and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.

WWE and BT Sport entered into a multi-year pay TV broadcast partnership back in June 2019. WWE programming switched to BT Sport in the UK in January 2020.