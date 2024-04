WWE UK Tour Live Results 4.19.24: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, More

WWE held a show on their UK tour on Friday with Cody Rhodes battling Shinsuke Nakamura and more. You can see the results from the London show below, per per PWInsider:

* Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre

* Natalya def. Shayna Basler

* Ricochet def. JD McDonagh. Apollo UK Gladiators served as a ring enforcer.

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest def. Xavier Woods

* Tegan Nox def. Piper Niven and Zoey Stark

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn def. Finn Balor, Chad Gable, and Gunther

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Over 16,000 people packed into the O2 just for a house show. Don't let anyone ever tell you @CodyRhodes isn't a draw, he's THE guy in America and overseas 👑@WWEUK #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/EoXI82MqR4 — . (@Bub3m16) April 19, 2024