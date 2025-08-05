WWE Unreal On Netflix Tops 2 Million Views, 10 Million Hours Viewed

WWE Unreal looks to be a hit for Netflix. The streamer has revealed that the new WWE documentary series drew 2.3 million views with 10.7 million hours viewed in its first week, finishing at #9 among Netflix’s TV shows for the week.

The series featured behind-the-scenes footage within WWE during the build towards WrestleMania 41, and has sparked controversy over how much WWE has revealed in terms of the production of its content, including footage from inside the writers room.

A second season of WWE Unreal is expected.