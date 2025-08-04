Update On Possible Second Season of WWE Unreal, More Backstage Reactions

The first season of Netflix’s docuseries WWE Unreal is already available and there could be a new season soon. Fightful Select reports that the show isn’t officially renewed for a second season but there has been work from WWE and Netflix on new episodes.

Director Chris Waever was backstage at WWE Summerslam, at Gorilla Position during Seth Rollins’ cash-in. He filmed content while he was there. The angle will likely be covered for future episodes. Weaver previously said he wanted another season but couldn’t confirm it would happem.

Numerous people in WWE reportedly aren’t sure how the feel about the show. Talent were featured that weren’t even told they were being filmed for it. OThers said it was worked into their contract and there are always signs up letting them know that they were ‘subject to being filmed’. However, there were concerns about emotions being higher in Gorilla Position and filming there meaning they had one less ‘sacred’ area to be vulnerable. Talent spoken to also noted they werent’ paid anything for working as an extra.