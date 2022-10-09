WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Logo at Extreme Rules

– During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler came out to introduce the logo for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 logo for Philadelphia. As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2024.

The event will take place over two nights on April 6 and 7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field. Next year’s WrestleMania, WrestleMania 39, will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1-2, 2023.

You can check out the newly revealed logo, courtesy of Jon Alba and Rick Ucchino, below:

First look at the WrestleMania 40 (WrestleMania XL) logo for Mania in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field #WWE pic.twitter.com/FKMcWy2xKf — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 8, 2022