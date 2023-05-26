wrestling / News

WWE News: Update On Liv Morgan’s Injury, Unbooked Stars In Saudi Arabia For Night of Champions

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– A new report has an update on how long Liv Morgan is expected to be out due to injury. As reported earlier, Morgan’s shoulder injury was believed to be more serious than initially thought. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, Morgan is expected to “at least be sidelined through the summer.”

– The site also reports that several stars who aren’t booked for WWE Night of Champions still traveled over to Saudi Arabia with WWE. No word on specifically who.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jack Ryan, Liv Morgan, WWE, WWE Night of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading