WWE News: Update On Liv Morgan’s Injury, Unbooked Stars In Saudi Arabia For Night of Champions

– A new report has an update on how long Liv Morgan is expected to be out due to injury. As reported earlier, Morgan’s shoulder injury was believed to be more serious than initially thought. Fightful Select reports that according to WWE sources, Morgan is expected to “at least be sidelined through the summer.”

– The site also reports that several stars who aren’t booked for WWE Night of Champions still traveled over to Saudi Arabia with WWE. No word on specifically who.