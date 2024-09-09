wrestling / News

WWE News: US Open Champion Gifted With Custom WWE Title, Football Player Pays Tribute To Steve Austin

September 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has been gifted with a custom WWE Championship. Sabalenka won the pro tennis tournament on Saturday, winning her third Grand Slam title with a victory over Jessica Pegula in straight 7 – 5 sets. Eurosport posted a clip of Sabalenka being given a custom WWE Championship, as you can see below:

– University of North Texas shared a clip of cornerback Ridge Texada paying tribute to Steve Austin following an interception in the team’s game against Stephen F. Austin State University. You can see the clip below. Austin is a North Texas alumnus who played linebacker at the school.

