WWE News: USA Network Promotes Triple H Being Made Creative Head, KISS Member Backstage At Raw

– Triple H’s move into the head of creative for WWE was touted by the company’s broadcast partner USA Network. The company posted an article and shared to social media announcing the news, as you can see below:

– PWInsider reports that KISS drummer Peter Criss was backstage visiting at tonight’s episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden. KISS has of course a notable connection with wrestling, with WCW debuting “The KISS Demon” modeled on bassist Gene Simmons’ makeup and character back in 1998. The band performed “God Of Thunder” on the August 23rd, 1998 episode of Nitro for the debut of the Demon (played by Dale Torborg).