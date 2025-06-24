– Earlier today, the WWE Vault YouTube channel announced two major milestones. The channel has now surpassed more than two million subscribers and has reached more than one billion total views.

The channel launched a little over a year ago in June 2024. The WWE Vault showcases classic matches, hidden gems, and also some never-before-seen footage from WWE’s history. Here’s the full announcement from the Vault admin:

WWE Vault quietly launched one year ago. Since then, we’ve amassed more than 2 million subscribers and 1 billion views. Thank you, our subscribers, for your support, requests, recommendations and, when the situation calls for it, corrections. To make sure we stay on track, we humbly ask that you keep your ideas coming! To show that we’re not turning a blind eye to some of the more popular requests, here are some updates: We haven’t found footage of Kurt Angle vs. Owen Hart or Hogan on The Snake Pit. More Omni live event videos are coming. No, Mistico vs. Dean Malenko didn’t happen. We have some WCW Cyber Ring footage. Mostly on green screen.

The WWE Vault currently has 2.36 million subscribers. Since the launch of the Vault, WWE also launched similarly-themed channels for WCW and NXT, showcasing the brands’ backlogs and history.