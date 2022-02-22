wrestling / News

WWE News: New Veer Segment Airs On Raw, Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. Highlights

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Veer Mahaan Image Credit: Veer

– Veer is still coming to Raw, and he plans to start his kingdom there (allegedly) soon. WWE aired the following vignette for the perennially-coming soon star, which you can see below:

– WWE also posted the following clip of highlights from Rhea Ripley’s latest win over Nikki A.S.H.:

