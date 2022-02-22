wrestling / News
WWE News: New Veer Segment Airs On Raw, Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. Highlights
February 22, 2022 | Posted by
– Veer is still coming to Raw, and he plans to start his kingdom there (allegedly) soon. WWE aired the following vignette for the perennially-coming soon star, which you can see below:
– WWE also posted the following clip of highlights from Rhea Ripley’s latest win over Nikki A.S.H.:
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Finlay Pulling Off ‘One Of The Greatest Ribs Of All Time’ On Hornswoggle
- Aliyah Posing in Tight Outfit, Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez Flexing Biceps Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Details On Backstage Reaction to Madcap Moss’ Elimination Chamber Bump
- Backstage Notes on When Word of Cody Rhodes’ AEW Exit Started Reaching AEW & WWE Locker Rooms