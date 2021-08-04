WWE News: WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov Previewed With Prime Target Video on NXT, Zoey Stark Tries to Bond With Io Shirai

– WWE aired a Prime Target video on tonight’s NXT to preview the rematch between WALTER and Ilja Dragunov at NXT Takeover 36. You can see the video below. Dragunov will appear on next week’s show.

– Zoey Stark continued to try and bond with her co-NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai on this week’s show, taking her to a Japanese restaurant. However, the excursion didn’t go as planned and Shirai bonded more with their server than Stark: