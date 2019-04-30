WWE News: Overnight Ratings for WWE Week on Double Dare, Xavier Woods Shares New Vlog, Worlds Collide Note

– As previously reported, some Superstars recently appeared on Nickelodeon’s Double Dare for WWE Week, including The New Day and The Bella Twins. PWInsider reporting the following overnight viewing numbers for WWE Week for the show:

04/22/2019 – 644,000

04/23/2019 – 588,000

04/24/2019 – 679,000

04/25/2019 – Finals, 715,000

– Speaking of which, Xavier Woods shared a vlog of the Superstars visiting the show last week, which you can see below.

– The final Worlds Collide special is set to air on Wednesday at 9:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. Here’s the official programming guide description for the special that was taped at WrestleMania Axxess earlier this month:

“Worlds Collide features two over-the-top-rope Battle Royals, one for male Superstars and one for female Superstars.”