WWE Women’s Tag Title Match At Wrestlemania Likely To Be Changed

It was previously announced that there would be a WWE Women’s tag team title match at Wrestlemania, with Zelina Vega and Carmella defending against Sasha Banks and Naomi, as well as Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the match will likely be changed to a four-team match, which was the plan as of this week. The fourth team would involve Natalya and a partner. That partner has not been decided, Shayna Baszler and Shotzi are the most likely candidates.

There will be eight women in the tag title match and two singles titles, as well as a possible 24/7 title situation with Tamina and Dana Brooke. While that would seem to render a Women’s Battle Royal pointless, that is still the plan at this time. So far the women on the roster without a match include Alexa Bliss, Aliyah, Asuka, Bayley, Doudrop, Lacey Evans, Nikki ASH, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi and Sonya Deville. Asuka and Bayley were out with injuries and Evans has been out due to giving birth. However all three are expected back soon.