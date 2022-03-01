Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 Lineup

WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 following Monday’s episode of Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:

Night One

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz

Night Two

* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

Night Undetermined

* Edge vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi