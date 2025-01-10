WWE Announces Women’s United States Title Match For Smackdown

Chelsea Green will defend the WWE Women’s United States Championship on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The match was revealed in a video posted to the WWE Twitter account, when Green interrupted Nick Aldis and B-Fab and complained about having to defend the title against Michin on tonight’s show in Portland.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. LA Knight

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Tiffany Stratton addresses WWE Universe