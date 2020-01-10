wrestling / News
WWE News: Worlds Collide Challenge Issues, Shotzi Blackheart Comes Full Circle
January 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE NXT superstar Bronson Reed took to social media to challenge NXT UK superstar Dave Mastiff to match at WWE Worlds Collide.
Yo @DaveMastiff … #WorldsCollide ?@WWENXT @NXTUK … Make it happen.
— Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) January 10, 2020
.@bronsonreedwwe https://t.co/K4EfxCK9Wm pic.twitter.com/aONid5r2RU
— Dave Mastiff (@DaveMastiff) January 10, 2020
– WWE posted a behind the scenes video featuring Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi is set to return to NXT television on Wednesday when she competes in the women’s battle royal for a shot at Rhea Ripley and the NXT Women’s Championship.
