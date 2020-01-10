wrestling / News

WWE News: Worlds Collide Challenge Issues, Shotzi Blackheart Comes Full Circle

January 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Bronson Reed NXT

– WWE NXT superstar Bronson Reed took to social media to challenge NXT UK superstar Dave Mastiff to match at WWE Worlds Collide.

– WWE posted a behind the scenes video featuring Shotzi Blackheart. Shotzi is set to return to NXT television on Wednesday when she competes in the women’s battle royal for a shot at Rhea Ripley and the NXT Women’s Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading