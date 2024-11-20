WWE News: Yoshiki Inamura Appears On NXT, Tatum Paxley Takes Out Fallon Henley

– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura made a second appearance on WWE NXT this week in a segment with Lexis King. As noted, Inamura made his first NXT appearance on last week’s show. Tuesday’s episode saw Lexis King in the back during a segment talking about his struggle to be accepted by people and the progress that he’s made. It was eventually revealed to be Inamura he was talking to, though after King walked off he acknowledged to Josh Briggs that he didn’t know what King was talking about.

– Tatum Paxley earned herself an NXT Women’s North American Title match for next week by taking out Fallon Henley. Fatal Influence cut a promo in the ring and Fallon said she was setting an open challenge for next week. The situation led to a brawl around the entrance ramp with much of the women’s division, leaving Fallon distracted in the ring. Paxley came in and hit Henley with the Psycho Killer.