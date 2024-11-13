wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Spears Gets New Follower In Niko Vance On NXT, Yoshiki Inamura Appears
– Shawn Spears has a new acolyte in Niko Vance as of this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Spears appear at Tony D’Angelo’s restaurant and issue a challenge to D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship — but not for him. Instead, Spears said he wanted Brooks Jensen to get a shot at the title.
The two then left and got into a car, where it was revealed that Spears had a new follower in Vance, who was driving the car:
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Yoshiki Inamura appeared on tonight’s show in a segment with Josh Briggs and Ava. Briggs introduced Inamura to Ava, noting that he had been impressed with the NOAH roster member during his trip to Japan.
As reported last week, Inamura is joining the NXT roster on excursion from NOAH.
