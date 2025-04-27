WWE News: Zelina Vega Reacts To Women’s US Title Win, 1985 Episode of WCW

– Zelina Vega took to social media to comment on her Women’s United States Championship win on Friday’s Smackdown. Vega defeated Chelsea Green to win the title and she posted to Threads to write:

“I had so many dreams like this night.. but I always woke up and said “damn.. that would be so cool..” but this morning, I woke up with the US championship title in hand and my husband next to me. I’m so blessed. Thank you ZV Army.. you mean the world to me. TEXAS!! I had to do like you and go big or go home! Ty for the love”

